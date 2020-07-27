Popular Aberdeen city centre hotel to remain closed

A popular Aberdeen city centre hotel is to remain closed as a result of Covid-19.

Siberia Bar and Hotel previously announced plans to welcome guests back on July 30.

The 16-room operation was fully renovated at the start of 2020 but has been shut due to the pandemic since March.

While the bar has gone from “strength to strength” and its reopening has been a “success story”, due to economic factors, the owner today announced the hotel side of the business will remain shut.

Director Stuart McPhee said: “This really was not an easy decision to come to. We even considered a limited operating model of reducing to a weekend service, but the numbers just don’t stack up.

“Our hotel is a huge asset and we recently invested heavily in a refurbishment of our room stock at the turn of the year.

“This all must now sit dormant until such time as we have the business confidence to bring it back online.

“We have reassured our hotel staff that they will be looked after in the meantime and we will continue to engage with the furlough scheme or move to other departments for the time being.

“It is our hope that sooner rather than later we can bring this part of our business back online. Regrettably, now just isn’t that time.”