Popular Aberdeen city centre cafe up for sale

A popular Aberdeen cafe has been put on the market.

Craig Willox, owner of Books and Beans on Aberdeen’s Belmont Street, posted the announcement on the cafe’s Facebook page.

The award-winning cafe and book store opened in Aberdeen in 2003 and now Craig is on the hunt for a new owner to allow him to ‘take a step back and move on to new adventures’.

The post on Facebook said: “Books and Beans opened back in 2003. From then, we’ve become a much loved part of the heart of Aberdeen with so many loyal regulars. After 16 years of coffee and books, it’s time for me personally to take a step back and move on to new adventures. My 3 boys are growing up so fast and I often feel that I’m missing out on so much with them. I’m of an age where I want to take some time off with my family and head in a different direction.

“Books and Beans is a successful and profitable business. I would love to pass my baby onto someone who can love and nurture it as much as I have. That might be simply continuing to run it as it currently exists, bringing in fresh ideas locally, or developing the brand for a wider audience.

“As such, I’m offering the business for sale as a going concern. If you think that you could be the one to take over, please get in touch and let’s chat.

“Everyone please feel free to share this post with anyone who you think might be interested. In the mean time, don’t worry, we will absolutely continue making great coffee and fresh lunches until a new owner has been found and a smooth handover made.

“We will keep you, our lovely customers and fans, updated with any progress that is made and hopefully be announcing new owners soon.

“Could that be you??”