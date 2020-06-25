Popular Aberdeen charity announces plan to reopen farm in the autumn

A beloved north-east farm has announced plans to reopen to the public in autumn.

Easter Anguston farm is run by social care charity VSA and usually invites in 20,000 people a year but has been shut since March.

Now, they have announced that they are aiming to reopen the farm in autumn to allow staff to become properly trained in being Covid-19 secure.

Any date to reopen also depends on Scottish Government guidelines and the suppression of the virus.

The farm provides work and training opportunities for people with learning disabilities and additional support needs.

The news comes after the Evening Express launched a campaign to save Easter Anguston.

A statement from VSA read: “We are delighted to announce that we are busy preparing to reopen the farm in the autumn.

“At VSA our top priority is the health and wellbeing of the people we care for and our staff team.

“This includes the vulnerable children at Lin Moor School and the vulnerable adult trainees we support at Easter Anguston Farm.

“Our trainees and staff will need time to adjust to this new way of operating and with this in mind we have decided that we will be aiming for a reopening of the farm to the public at some point during September.”