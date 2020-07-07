Popular Aberdeen cafe to reopen next week

A popular Aberdeen cafe will reopen for takeaway only next week.

Almondine on Thistle Street will be reopening on Wednesday July 15.

The premises will be open Wednesdays to Saturdays from 10am until 6pm with strict social distancing measures in place.

Almondine sell a wide range of homemade macarons and patisserie and they will be available in store on a first come first serve basis.

They will not be accepting online orders for collection.

A statement from the cafe said: “All of the team are very much looking forward to welcoming all of our lovely customer’s back to Almondine.”