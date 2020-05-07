Popular Aberdeen cafe to deliver afternoon tea during coronavirus crisis

An Aberdeen cafe has expanded its services amid lockdown by offering home deliveries of sweet treats and books.

Books and Beans has shifted its operations to include limited home delivery services after shutting to comply with the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a Facebook post, the Belmont Street eatery and bookseller announced they would deliver afternoon tea and books to local residents who wanted to surprise loved ones who they are unable to see at the moment.

The statement said: “After last weekend we got approached to do some more afternoon tea and book deliveries from people who wanted to surprise family and friends that they cannot go and see.

“We did three deliveries this weekend. They were to lovely people and we loved doing them. This is never going to be a business but while it makes families happy and people who love books (including us) smile, we would love to do a few every week.

“So we propose 6 slots a week, 3 on Thursday and 3 on Friday, we can be flexible over the weekend. All deliveries are non-contact placed at the doorstep. Private message us if you want to book a slot and we can then help you choose books and make arrangements for the special delivery.”

For more information visit Books and Beans Facebook page here.

