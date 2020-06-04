Popular Aberdeen cafe reopens for takeaway and delivery

A popular Aberdeen cafe has reopened for takeaway and delivery.

Books and Beans on Belmont Street is offering a new menu and has amended its opening hours.

The eatery has also introduced new policies in order to stick with the coronavirus restrictions, including offering sanitiser at the door and installing a one way system.

It will be open from 10am-2pm and 4pm-8pm Tuesday to Saturday.

They will also be offering a free comic to customers who spend more than £10, with their products also available on Deliveroo.

In a Facebook post, they said they were “thrilled to be open again” and looking forward to seeing their customers again.