Popular Aberdeen butcher to open new store in north-east town

A popular Aberdeen butcher has announced plans to open its second shop in the north-east.

Meet the Meat (MTM), based in Cove, will be opening a new store in Banchory in the autumn.

Based on the town’s High Street, the firm are set to invest £50,000 transforming the existing unit.

Bosses said they chose Banchory as they believe there’s a need for a business like MTM in the town.

In a statement on their website, they said: “We chose to invest in Banchory High Street because we believe there’s a need for it.

“Our offering is different to supermarkets, it’s different to your average local butcher and ultimately, we feel there’s a market for us in Banchory.

“We will be investing around £50,000 refitting our new premises at 22/23 High Street from September to bring Banchory something truly special and unique, inviting and fresh.

“We couldn’t possibly expand without our loyal customers continuing to shop with us, both in-store in Cove and online, we are extremely grateful for all of your continued custom.

“MTM is all about innovation in the way we offer food, and we like to do the hard work for you.

“From high end butchery to cooking basics. Chef prepared meals for you to finish at home as well as butcher’s favourites like pies, sausages, puddings and burgers. Our prices don’t break the bank either. ”

It comes as the the butcher revealed that more than two thirds of all the money spent on stock goes to suppliers within the north-east, with 100% remaining in Scotland.

“We’re all about local too – you’ll see lots of local brands stocked in the store with us. In fact, we’re moving more local by the day, last month 68% of our spend on stock was kept within the north-east, and 100% of it was spent with Scottish businesses.

“The new store will give Banchory and the surrounding areas quality, innovation and value in equal measures.”