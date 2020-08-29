Popular Aberdeen butcher announces new north-east shop

A popular Aberdeen butcher and food store has announced it will be opening a new shop in the north-east.

JK Fine Foods based on Aberdeen’s Chattan Place offers a wide range of meat and fish as well as a farmers market style store.

In an announcement on social media this morning bosses confirmed work on a new shop in Westhill was underway.

We’re delighted to announce that works are underway for our second store in westhill. More news to follow in due course. Keep an eye out on our social media to stay up to date! Posted by JK Fine Foods on Saturday, 29 August 2020

The image shared on Facebook and Instagram shows the new unit boarded off with the JK logo displayed proudly.

The unit JKs will be taking over is the former Bank of Scotland site at Westhill Shopping Centre.

Shoppers welcomed the news, with one saying “this is fantastic news” and another adding they were “really looking forward to this place opening, It’s be great for Westhill”.