Popular Aberdeen bar to delay reopening until restrictions further eased

A popular Aberdeen bar has announced it will postpone reopening until coronavirus restrictions are further relaxed.

The Red Lion, on the Spital close to Aberdeen city centre, revealed it will not yet reopen its doors until it is certain it can do so safely.

Works have been going on behind the scenes to refurbish the pub while it was forced to close during lockdown ahead of being allowed to open again.

But management have now decided, due to the compact design of the bar, to wait until restrictions are eased further to ensure it is safe for customers.

In a statement the bar’s management team said: “The Red Lion team have made the decision to postpone reopening for the time being until further restrictions can be relaxed.

“Currently, due to our capacity and the advice given by the government we do not feel we could open safely at this time.

“We hope to get our doors open soon and see you all for a dram.”