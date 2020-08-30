Popular Aberdeen bar to close temporarily due to Covid music restrictions

A popular Aberdeen bar has announced it plans to stay closed for the time being due to the impact of coronavirus restrictions.

Cheerz Bar released a statement saying restrictions on background music were impacting the venue’s atmosphere and, in turn, its custom.

It now plans to close its doors after this evening to help protect jobs, but hopes to reopen when the music policy is reviewed.

A statement said: “The management team deeply regret having to make this decision but we will be closing Cheerz with immediate effect at 2am after Sunday night’s trade.

“We attempted to stay open with the new regulations and restrictions in place but at this time it is not viable for us to operate as the restrictions affect takings too harshly making our losses more than remaining closed.

“As we mentioned previously the new regulations restricting background music has completely changed the atmosphere of our venue. This ultimately results in less custom.

“We are closing now to help protect our staff team of 40 retain jobs for as long as we can support them.

“We hope when the music policy is reviewed we will be able to re-open and welcome our customers back.”