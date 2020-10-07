Popular Aberdeen bar takes decision to close for the foreseeable future in response to new restrictions

A popular Aberdeen bar has announced it will close for the foreseeable future after new restrictions on hospitality were introduced.

In a statement, Siberia Bar, on Belmont Street, said it “wasn’t viable” to remain open after Friday.

Pubs, restaurants, and cafes in Scotland are being barred from selling alcohol indoors for 16 days from Friday, Nicola Sturgeon said today.

They can continue selling food and non-alcoholic drinks indoors until 6pm and are able to sell alcohol outside up until the 10pm curfew.

The statement read: “At Siberia Bar and Hotel we have endeavoured to do all that we can to provide the safest possible internal and external environment for our customers.

“This has been remarked upon by the thousands of customers and the positive feedback we have received.

“The new restrictions that will be coming into place on Friday for 16 days have lead us to the decision to close our doors for the time being from close of play at 10pm this Saturday night (10/10) as remaining open past that point is not a viable prospect.

“In doing this we will be protecting our staff by reengaging with the furlough scheme (in the hope that further sector support will become available) and continuing in our efforts to help as many people as we can across the industry within the city of Aberdeen and Scotland.”