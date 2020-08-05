Popular Aberdeen animal attraction closes temporarily due to localised lockdown

A popular Aberdeen animal attraction is shutting temporarily due to the localised lockdown.

Pet’s Corner at Hazlehead Park only reopened to customers last Monday.

However, it has now closed its doors due to the ongoing situation in the city.

Boasting animals such as meerkats, alpacas and donkeys, it is a popular attraction for families.

But a statement on their Facebook page detailed their plans to close and reopen when it is safe to do so.

It read: “Due to the current situation in Aberdeen at the moment we have taken the decision to close again from 5pm today, we will be monitoring the situation closely and following the advice given.

“See you all again soon and thank you for your continued support.”