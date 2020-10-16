Pop-up shop at north-east estate to provide new opportunity to local creatives

An Aberdeenshire estate is giving small businesses, or arts and crafts enterprises, the opportunity to let a pop-up shop unit this autumn.

Leys Estate is offering individuals, organisations, and businesses the chance to occupy a pop-up shop at its Milton of Crathes complex, on the outskirts of Banchory, between now and the New Year.

The unit, which occupies the building adjacent to the Milton Art Gallery, is suitable for a wide range of uses and is ideal for small businesses, artists, and craftspeople looking for unique retail, studio, or workshop space on a short-term basis to showcase their wares.

Available for rent on a weekly or weekend basis, the estate hopes that the pop-up unit will provide a much-needed opportunity for local entrepreneurs to showcase their products, crafts, and talents during what has been a challenging time for the retail sector.

Businesses at the Milton of Crathes complex currently include Milton Art Gallery, Milton Brasserie, The Salt Sanctuary, and TwinPeakes Fishing.

For those interested or would like to find out more information, email info@leysestate.co.uk or call 01330 826506.