Pop-up exhibition to take place in Aberdeen shopping centre

A special pop-up exhibition is to open in an Aberdeen shopping centre on Friday.

The Bon Accord centre will welcome the installation from Aberdeen Science Centre this week.

It will include some of the centre’s iconic exhibits, including the Satrosphere and Rotts Pendulum.

It will also showcase a timeline, taking visitors back to 1988 when the centre first opened its doors.

Craig Stevenson, centre manager at Bon Accord, said: “We are delighted to welcome Aberdeen Science Centre to Bon Accord for their pop-up exhibition.

“It is great to see such an engaging and educational pop up open at the centre. Bon Accord always aims to add something new to the customer experience and make visitors smile, this certainly fits the bill.

“We would like to thank Aberdeen Science Centre for their hard work to make this happen.”

The exhibition is taking place ahead of the redeveloped Constitution Street premises which is due to open this autumn.

Bryan Snelling, chief executive at Aberdeen Science Centre, said: “The renovation of Aberdeen Science Centre has been transformational and we’re very excited that we can give visitors to the Bon Accord Centre a chance to see and enjoy some of the memorable exhibits of the past before we welcome them to our superb new centre with its 60 all-new interactive exhibits.”