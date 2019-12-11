Pop-up barbers are a hit with Aberdeen hospital patients

Two kind-hearted young barbers gave up their day off to set up a pop-up shop for patients at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Liam Robertson, 23, and Brandon Milne, 18 – who work at Hombre Gents Barbers on Beechgrove Terrace – were at the hospital yesterday.

And Liam says they plan to make it a regular event.

He said: “It was a great way to give something back to the patients at the hospital.

“Some people can’t get out over Christmas and they can get quite lonely so as well as giving them a haircut, it also gave them a chance to talk to someone who isn’t a doctor or a nurse.

“It was really well received by the patients and staff. They seemed to really enjoy it as it was something a bit different.”

He added: “We will have a sit-down and arrange a day to go back and do it again. It was really good to do something nice for people.

“Hopefully we can arrange so we can go back once a month because the reaction from the patients was really good and we want to help as many people as we possibly can.”