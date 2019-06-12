Pond, sculpture and play area on cards in £1.5 million plan for Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

Plans for an outdoor green space at an Aberdeen hospital have been lodged with the local authority.

NHS Grampian hopes to transform the space near Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to include a pond, sculptures, woodland, wildflowers and a natural play area.

Should planning permission be granted, the project will be carried out by Glasgow-based landscape firm Erz.

The green area will try to encourage people to walk to the hospital and allow people to walk along the Gilcomston Burn, which is currently obscured, by installing lighting along its length.

The estimated total cost of the work is £1.5 million, with funding coming from NHS Grampian and a European grant administered by Scottish Natural Heritage.

In a report submitted to Aberdeen City Council, Erz said the site – on the western side of the main ARI building between Westburn Road and Ashburn Road West – is currently designed for car users, with little infrastructure or clear routes for pedestrians.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The proposed development would create a new pedestrian and cyclist connection into the south-west part of the Foresterhill campus, with a new opening linking Westburn Road and Foresterhill Road.

With the new entrance near a bus stop and a pedestrian crossing on Westburn Road, it is hoped this will encourage people to walk, cycle or use public transport to access the site.

As part of the plans, a number of water features will be integrated into the landscape design.

The developer undertook studies at the site in 2015 and 2016, involving a series of meetings and workshops with representatives of NHS Grampian and Aberdeen University.

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian said: “The benefits that pleasant outdoor space can bring to our patients, staff and visitors are well known.

“If approved, this plan will transform currently inaccessible land.”