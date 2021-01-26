Polystyrene recycling trial returns to three north-east centres

A trial into polystyrene recycling has now resumed after being stopped due to Covid-19.

Aberdeenshire Council originally launched its polystyrene recycling trial at the centres in Banchory Crow’s Nest site, Stonehaven and Portlethen last year, but put it on hold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, this week it has begun the trial again, at the same sites, in a partnership with Styropack.

There are specific bins designed for the material which are available for people to use.

The centres are accepting expanded polystyrene (EPS) only, which includes all packing materials such as shape-moulded packaging, blocks and planks of fill materials, packing boxes and packaging balls.

Nothing contaminated with food will be accepted, neither will takeaway packaging, biodegradable or compostable packing chips or Styrofoam cups.

Ros Baxter, Aberdeenshire Council’s waste manager, said: “We are delighted to have the trial back up and running as both the polystyrene and rigid plastic pilots will provide us with key data which will help shape the services we provide to the public.

“We’re continually seeking opportunities to recycle new materials and divert waste from the landfill.

“The polystyrene trial is a positive step towards increasing our recycling rate in Aberdeenshire.”

It forms part of the council’s wider waste strategy which was approved by councillors in 2019, and aims to improve services in Aberdeenshire.

Anyone who is looking to access a recycling centre in Aberdeenshire is asked to make a booking online at www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/recyclingcentrebookings

Alternatively, for those who do not have a computer, telephone bookings can be made by calling the local authority waste line on 03456 081207.

There is also a collection point outside the Craigishaw Road depot in Aberdeen.