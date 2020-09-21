Polling stations announced for Ellon and District council by-election

Aberdeenshire residents will cast their first ballots of the Covid-19 pandemic in the upcoming by-election for the vacant Ellon and District council seat.

It has been empty since the resignation of former SNP councillor Richard Thomson, who was last year elected as the SNP MP for the Gordon constituency.

Polls will open at 7am on Thursday, October 15, and close at 10pm with polling stations at Arnage, Auchterellon, Ellon, Meiklemill and Newburgh Mathers primary schools and at the Collieston community centre.

Jim Savege, returning officer for Aberdeenshire Council, said: “The Ellon and District by-election is the first occasion where our residents are casting their ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I would like to help put everyone’s mind at rest that election staff will do everything they can to make casting your vote in a polling station as safe as possible.

“We are following national guidance from the electoral commission and the electoral management board for Scotland.

“As with most things at the moment, please plan ahead, stay safe, and save lives.”

Mr Savege added: “If you feel more comfortable voting by post or applying for a proxy ballot, then these options are available to assist you with voting in a way that suits you during the current coronavirus pandemic. “

The deadline for vote registration is September 29, and the postal vote application deadline is September 30.

Proxy vote applications must be submitted by October 7.

For more information, visit www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/council-and-democracy.