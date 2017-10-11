Wednesday, October 11th 2017 Show Links
Poll: Which side should you butter your rowie or buttery?

by Callum Main
11/10/2017, 12:43 pm
We all thought it was pretty common knowledge that you should butter the smooth side of your buttery or rowie.

But judging by a Reddit thread, it seems some people in the North-east believe a you should always butter the top, uneven side, of the popular baked treat.

Asked for a buttered buttery at work today…………. WTF. Monsters. from Aberdeen

One commenter on the post said: “The smooth side is the base, and it is smooth so it feels comfortable in your hand as you munch the flaky top.”

Take the poll and let us know, which way is the right way to butter your buttery.

