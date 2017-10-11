Poll: Which side should you butter your rowie or buttery?

We all thought it was pretty common knowledge that you should butter the smooth side of your buttery or rowie.

But judging by a Reddit thread, it seems some people in the North-east believe a you should always butter the top, uneven side, of the popular baked treat.

One commenter on the post said: “The smooth side is the base, and it is smooth so it feels comfortable in your hand as you munch the flaky top.”

Take the poll and let us know, which way is the right way to butter your buttery.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.