Poll shows many set to defy council over Aberdeen’s brown bin charge

More than 75% of people would chose not to pay a controversial new

brown bin charge with many arguing they already pay enough in council tax.

An annual £30 garden waste charge is expected to be introduced in late summer in a bid to generate up to almost£1 million for Aberdeen City Council, which was faced with making cuts of £41.2m to its budget this year.

An Evening Express online survey, which received more than 240 responses, has revealed 76% of people would not pay any charge and 17% would only pay up to £10.

Meanwhile, 3% would spend between £10 and £20, 2% between £20 and £30 and 2% for up to £40.

The poll results also showed 61.7% of the 243 people responding to the poll have said it should either be included in council tax or that they already pay enough in council tax.

One of the responses said: “We pay enough in council tax already for council services, they are basically charging us twice.”

Meanwhile, another taking part in the poll said: “This is what people pay council tax for to have their bins emptied.

“Why should we have to pay any more when the council tax just went up.”

Other readers highlight concerns that the move could lead to more flytipping and organic material going to landfill.

However, one reader, who claims to work at the local authority, said: “I work at the council and we are really struggling in my department with a team of six down to two.

“We’re a sinking ship as it is and if this charge means we won’t be seeing any more cuts then I’m willing to pay £30 a year.”

Another said: “It would cost me more in time and money to get the waste to the recycling centre myself.

“Council funding is being reduced by so much now I’d rather the money I do pay in council tax goes towards education.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Ian Yuill, Liberal Democrat group leader, who has been a vocal opponent of the scheme, said the service should be covered by council tax.

He added: “We believe the garden waste is a core council service and it should be paid for from the council tax.

“It’s certainly causing concern and it’s causing annoyance.

“People are angry about it.

“A lot of people think they will stop recycling and just put their kitchen waste in their general bin and get the council to take away their brown bin.

“It’s just another cash grab.”

Mr Yuill said he would like the administration to think again but added: “Given this administration’s record of listening to people in Aberdeen, I’m not particularly hopeful.”

The move, which would still see free food waste collections, is expected to generate between £792,000 and £990,000 for council coffers, based on a 40% to 50% participation rate.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said: “This administration always listens to the public it serves, but being in administration means difficult and sometimes unpalatable decisions are required to be taken, thanks to the Scottish Government’s

inadequate financial settlement for Aberdeen.”

He added: “We would be more than happy to reconsider the decision to charge for garden waste if Councillor Yuill can provide us with details of where the extra £820,000 comes from to balance the budget.

“I look forward to hearing his proposals.”