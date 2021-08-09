Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Local

Poll results: This is the most-loved Nuart mural of 2021

By Danica Ollerova
09/08/2021, 5:00 pm
nuart
Artist KMG (Katie Guthrie) pictured with her striking mural on Palmerston Road.

To mark the end of Nuart 2021, we asked our readers to vote for their favourite mural.

More than 200 people have now cast their vote and the black-and-white artwork created by Aberdeen-raised Katie Guthrie, better known by as KMG, was the most popular among P&J and EE readers.

Katie’s mural on Palmerston Road, behind Union Square, received almost half the votes (42.86%).

KMG said: “I’m incredibly happy to hear my piece has been engaging the locals and bringing a smile to some faces.

“For me, creating work on the street is all about encouraging conversation, exploration and imagination. I’ve loved watching the process of every Nuart mural being created this year and it feels incredibly special to have a piece alongside these unique and beautiful pieces that have been added to our city.”

Watch all Nuart 2021 time-lapses and vote for your favourite artwork

Drawing inspiration from Aberdeen memories

To translate this year Nuart’s theme  – reconnect – into her work of art, KMG drew inspiration from her memories of Aberdeen.

She said: “My piece revolves around a memory of mine: when you used to go to the Aberdeen Market, there used to be this mural at the entrance which depicted all the kind of fishing trade, packing fish and boats.

“When I was little, living on the coast always used to remind me of Gulliver’s Travels and the thought of what’s out there and what’s beyond the horizon, so I kind of patched those two together to create this composition – it’s also touching on the social and political aspect of Gulliver’s Travels.”

KMG’s mural on Palmerston Road has attracted a lot of locals.

Final Nuart 2021 artist came second

The second most popular piece was created by Helen Bur, who was the final artist taking part in this year’s street art festival. Helen received 28.57% of the votes.

The London-based artist spent six days creating her mural on Union Row, a “sequel” to her previous Nuart piece, which adorned the side of Greyfriars House before the building was demolished in December last year.

The now-gone mural depicted the same couple featured in her latest work.

Helen said: “These are my two friends, Alice and Hugo. I painted them on each end of (Greyfriars House) before, and since then, I’ve ended up living with them, and they’ve had a baby. So they’ve become quite important people in my life.

“So I thought it would be really nice to, you know, develop their story on the wall here with their new addition, Ruby.”

nuart
Nuart artist Helen Bur with her mural on Union Row.

Fanakapan’s 3D emoji piece came third in the popularity vote (14.29%), followed by Henrik Uldalen (9.52%) who sketched at Spring Garden Unite Students accommodation.

SNIK’s artwork on the soon-to-be demolished building on The Green came last (4.76%).

In other news, Nuart 2021 has been so successful, the event organisers already say they hope to bring the festival back next year. Click here to find out more.

Tags

More from the Evening Express Lifestyle team

More from the Evening Express