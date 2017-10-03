Poll: How many items of fruit and vegetables do you eat each day?

The amount of fruit and vegetables Scottish adults eat each day fell to its lowest level last year, a new survey has found.

Scots consumed three portions per day on average in 2016, with consumption having ranged from 3.1 to 3.3 since 2003, the Scottish Health Survey 2016 found.

Only one in five (20%) of adults who responded ate the recommended five portions of fruit and vegetables the previous day, the joint lowest percentage since 2003.

We want to know, how many portions of fruit and vegetables do you eat on an average day? Complete the poll below and let us know.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.