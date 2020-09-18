Poll: How would you vote if there was a second IndyRef today?

Today marks the sixth anniversary of the vote on Scottish independence.

On Thursday September 18, 2014, the country went to the polls and was asked the Yes/No question, “Should Scotland be an independent country?”

More than 3.6 million people cast their vote, with 2 million people 55.30% of the vote marking the ballot No.

Voters in both Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire voted No, with 58.6% of people in the city and 60.4% of people in the shire saying they did not want Scotland to be an independent country.

We want to know, if a second referendum was held today, how would you vote. Take our poll below and let us know.

