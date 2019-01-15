Politicians tell of concerns over future of Stoneywood paper mill

Politicians have told of their concern at the news of administration proceedings starting at Stoneywood Mill.

Colin Clark, Scottish Conservative MP for Gordon, said: “This will undoubtedly be a worrying time for staff at Arjowiggins.

“Hopefully a deal can still be struck to save this historic site that goes back hundreds of years in Aberdeen.

“Government agencies in Scotland must do all they can to avert the closure of the plant and safeguard these jobs.”

Lewis Macdonald, Labour MSP for Aberdeen Central, added: “It’s a great cause for concern that the proposed sale has collapsed, and that the company has now initiated administration proceedings.

“The news will come as a real disappointment to the workforce and the local community.

“It’s vital that the Scottish Government and Scottish Enterprise now make every effort to find a new buyer and to keep Aberdeen’s last paper mill open.”