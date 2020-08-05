Politicians react to new lockdown rules for Aberdeen

Politicians have reacted to the news of a new lockdown for Aberdeen city, with pubs and restaurants ordered to close.

Leader of Aberdeen City Council Liberal Democrats Ian Yuill said: “This is hugely unwelcome and disappointing – but protecting people’s health must be the priority.

“The current spike in Coronavirus cases in Aberdeen shows just how infectious and dangerous this virus is. It also makes very clear just how vital it is that every single one of us and every single business sticks to the lockdown rules.

“We cannot afford to let our guard down. The last thing anybody wants is for more people to become infected, the infection spike to get worse and for even more people to lose their lives to Coronavirus.”

Scottish Conservative north-east MSP Liam Kerr said: “The people and businesses of Aberdeen have been badly let down by the absolute mess of the SNPs test and protect strategy.

“Aberdeen’s hospitality trade has been singled out here and it’s unacceptable for the blame to be pointed at them.

“Businesses have been left to do it themselves and have received next to no help by the official track and trace teams – it’s a shocking situation.

“There are systematic failures with the SNPs contact tracing regime and this has been horrendously revealed by the instances in the city.

“This is a sharp reminder of the dangers of coronavirus and how easy it can spread – if anyone has symptoms then I would urge them to get tested as soon as possible.”