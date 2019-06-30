Politicians get behind stem cell donor campaign hero Paul

A north-east man who started a campaign to make it easier for people to save lives has received support from across the political spectrum.

Paul Flecher-Herd, 28, launched a petition earlier this month aiming to make it the law that employers must give staff time off to donate bone marrow or stem cells.

As revealed in the Evening Express, the trainee accountant donated cells through the Anthony Nolan Trust to help someone battling blood cancer after being inspired by his friend Cammy Smith, who died in 2014.

While doing so, Paul was struck by the comments of nurses about people who had been put off donating over fears their employers would stop them taking time off work to help out.

That inspired him to set up the #LeaveForLives campaign and the petition has been backed by members of all parties in the Scottish Parliament.

Paul said: “It’s a pretty huge moment for me personally and it’s a key step in terms of the whole campaign to make it easier for people to donate.

“I’m absolutely delighted. This is one of the milestones I was focused on when I started the campaign.

“To get backing from all the parties at Holyrood is something I didn’t expect but it really shows just how important it is that this change happens.”

Since his own donation earlier this year, Paul has convinced more than 100 others to join the register.

However, he wants to remove further barriers to make it easier for people to save lives.

He added: “Only around 2% of people in the UK are signed up to donate either bone marrow or stem cells.

“If by breaking down the barriers we can increase that even slightly, it will make it easier for people to sign up and more lives could potentially be saved.

“If we don’t get more people to sign up to the register, someone who’s in desperate need might not find a match, so it’s really important things change.”

Paul added that the primary aim of his campaign remains to keep his friend’s memory alive.

He said: “I think Cammy would be pleased and proud to see the campaign and also to see that people are donating.”

Amelia Chong, head of policy and public affairs at Anthony Nolan, said: “Like Paul, we want to raise awareness of stem cell donation and ensure that the process is as easy as possible for people who have been matched with patients in need of life-saving transplants.

“Paul has shared his experiences in the hope of helping other donors and it is a fantastic achievement to have secured cross-party support.

“The altruistic act of donating stem cells could be the last chance of life for somebody with blood cancer or a blood disorder.

“We hope that employers would support staff by giving them the necessary time off work, but if this is not the case, Anthony Nolan is able to cover loss of earnings.

“Additionally, we cover donors’ travel, accommodation and food and drink expenses, so donating comes at no cost to them.”