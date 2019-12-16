Calls for Aberdeen councillor Alan Donnelly to resign over sex assault

Aberdeen’s former deputy Lord Provost has been referred to a public standards watchdog.

Councillor Alan Donnelly, who has resigned from the Conservative party, is facing calls to resign from the council after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a man.

Now, Liberal Democrat group leader Ian Yuill has complained about Mr Donnelly’s conduct to the Commissioner for Ethical Standards in Public Life in Scotland.

The Evening Express can also reveal the future of the administration hangs in the balance after Mr Donnelly was removed from the Conservative group, leaving it without a majority, with administration leaders due to discuss what they intend to do next.

Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden claimed it might operate as a minority administration, meaning it will have to fight to win votes on a case-by-case basis.

Mr Yuill said: “We have complained to the commissioner because we believe he has broken the councillors’ code of conduct.

“His position is untenable. He has been convicted of a sexual assault.

“He should have resigned on Friday when he was convicted.

“He shouldn’t prolong this whole situation and should make way for someone who can properly represent the people of Aberdeen.”

Mr Donnelly was convicted of touching his victim’s face, hair and body and kissing him on the face.

He denied the charge but was convicted following a trial which began at Aberdeen Sheriff Court back in August, with Sheriff Ian Wallace telling the court he was “satisfied” there was a “sexual motive” behind the veteran politician’s actions.

Mr Lumsden, who is also Conservative group leader, said: “Mr Donnelly has been removed from the Conservative group. We will be looking to remove him from all outside bodies that he represents.

“As far as I’m concerned he is no longer a member of the administration.

“We will be sitting down today to decide how we move forward.

“We might go forward as a minority administration.”

Speaking outside court on Friday, Mr Donnelly would not be drawn on his political future.

He said: “I am shocked and dismayed. This has been dragged out over eight court appearances. I can’t believe it.”

However, when approached by the Evening Express yesterday, Mr Donnelly declined to comment further.