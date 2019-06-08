Politician says time is needed for Aberdeen mill buyout

An Aberdeen politician has written to the administrators of Stoneywood Mill to ask for time to be given to management as buyout discussions take place.

Arjowiggins Fine Papers Ltd, the company behind the paper mill, has been in administration since January.

Uncertainty has been cast over the future of almost 500 jobs for the second time, after administrators confirmed that negotiations with the preferred bidder had ended without a sale.

Now, a management buyout is on the table, a move hailed as a positive way forward by both politicians and Unite union members.

MSP Mark McDonald, who represents Aberdeen Donside, met managers at the mill yesterday afternoon to discuss the potential deal.

And he hopes that enough time can be given to the management team, as a means to secure the future of the business.

Mr McDonald said: “There have been bumps in the road but there is still hope and optimism that the future of the business can be secured.

“I spoke with management this afternoon regarding their plans to initiate a buyout of the business and it was clear to me that, while they are focused on delivering a positive outcome, they need to be afforded the time by the administrators to put the best possible bid together.

“I have written to the administrators, asking that they guarantee that management will be afforded the time to put their bid together.

“This is not a process that should be rushed in any way, and it is vital that the best possible package can be put together by the management team to enable the prosperous future we all want to see for the site.”

Unite representatives met interested parties such as Scottish Enterprise and management on Thursday, in a meeting of the Common Purpose Group.

Shauna Wright, Unite regional officer, said: “We asked the question about timescales, but we were told there weren’t any at present.”