Politician praises north-east film director

A north-east film director has had his prestigious Scottish Bafta award win recognised in the Scottish Parliament.

Peterhead film-maker Jon S Baird took home the Director – Fiction award for Laurel and Hardy biopic Stan & Ollie.

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson has tabled a motion congratulating Jon on his win.

Mr Stevenson said: “I was delighted to see Jon has been awarded a Scottish Bafta for his film Stan and Ollie, which has been a tremendous success, receiving very positive reviews, and was highly-praised by critics.

“With a cinema soon to open in Peterhead, this award really has special significance for the town.”

Irish firm Melcorpo Property Arc Cinema has taken on the challenge of creating a £2 million cinema in Peterhead, creating 15 jobs.

This would see the town’s former Gala Bingo Hall turned into the new venture.