North-east politician hails cash injection aiming to boost education in region

An MSP has welcomed funding aimed at tackling the attainment gap across the region.

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson has backed the Finance Secretary Derek Mackay’s plans to invest £180 million into education.

The fund aims to help raise attainment in schools, including £120m delivered directly to head teachers – helping schools address the poverty-related attainment gap and helping children overcome barriers.

Stewart Stevenson MSP said: “The SNP recognises that every child, regardless of their background, should have the same opportunities and chances to succeed.

“With education the Scottish Government’s number one priority, this £180m investment, including £120m direct to head teachers, will help close the attainment gap here in the Banffshire and Buchan Coast constituency and ensure no child is left behind.”