Political editor to kick off International Women’s Day at city university

The editor of a political magazine will kickstart Robert Gordon University’s International Women’s Day celebrations.

Mandy Rhodes, from Holyrood Magazine, will begin a week-long celebration at an event next month.

She is the managing director of Holyrood Communications and the editor of the flagship title Holyrood magazine.

Mandy said: “With the appointment of Kate Forbes as finance secretary, Scotland now leads the world in terms of having more women in its Cabinet than men.

It takes place at the Sir Ian Wood building on Monday March 2 at 5.30pm.

