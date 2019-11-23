Aberdeen MSP backs tougher regulation of rogue electricians

An Aberdeen MSP has given his support to the campaign to regulate Scotland’s electrical industry.

Aberdeen Donside representative Mark McDonald met representatives from Select, the trade association for the electrical contracting industry in Scotland.

Select, alongside the Scottish Joint Industry Board and Unite, is looking for the introduction of “protection of title” for the electrician profession, which would make it an offence for someone with inadequate qualifications to call themselves an electrician.

Currently, anyone can claim to be an electrician and carry out work in Scotland, which could put people at risk of injury or death through faulty electrical installation and maintenance work.

It has been estimated faulty work in Scotland bears an overall cost around £120 million each year.

Mr McDonald said: “It’s a frightening thought that anyone can claim to be an electrician and yet be entirely unqualified.

“I fully support industry regulation which would see improved safety for both domestic and commercial consumers across Scotland.

“Faulty electrical work is a burden on the public purse, but more importantly costs lives.”

Every Select member undergoes regular technical assessments to make sure work complies with industry standards.

Select managing director Alan Wilson said: “We are delighted that Mr McDonald has added his support to our #BackTheBrick campaign and is part of the continuing groundswell to make electrician a regulated profession.”