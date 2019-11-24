Polish Scottish Mini Festival to return to Aberdeen

A festival which celebrates the cultures of two countries is to return to Aberdeen next year.

The annual Polish Scottish Mini Festival is run by the Polish Association Aberdeen and includes a range of activities. It will take place in January and February.

Events include the Polish Scottish Ceilidh on January 24 at the Blue Lamp, which includes music from the Polish Scottish Song and Story Group.

There will be a solo exhibition by Professor Anny Bochenek at the Aberdeen Arts Centre gallery from January 17 to February 7 and jazz band Bees Knees will perform alongside Son Al Son at the Lemon Tree on January 25.

Also playing at the festival is folk/electro band Powidok, who will be supported by a local group, still to be confirmed, on January 26, also at the Lemon Tree.

Rounding off the event is Warsaw Village Band, with Claire White and Robbie Leask supporting, on February 2 at the Arts Centre.

President of the Polish Association Mateusz Lagoda said: “Aberdonians will be able to see some fantastic Polish acts and for Poles in Aberdeen to learn both Polish and Scottish tradition.”