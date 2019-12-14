Police get clues in search for missing north-east woman and issue another appeal for help

Police have been received new information about a missing north-east woman and have issued another appeal for help in finding her.

Rachel McKinney, aged 33, has gone missing from Fraseburgh and was seen boarding a bus from Perth to Dundee around 1.15pm on Monday.

Police Scotland said she is known to have connections in the Perth, Aberdeen and Inverness areas, as well as Guildtown, Cairnbulg and Fraserburgh.

Rachel is described as being 5ft 6in, of slim build with long light brown hair, bleached at the ends.

When she was last seen she was wearing a purple bomber style jacket, a red bandana round her neck, black leggings with zips across the front and black Adidas trainers.

She also had a recent facial injury to her right cheek and chin area.

Now, police have received information about Rachel’s movements after she got on the bus.

Sergeant Iain Gillies said: “Following inquiries, we know that she got off a bus on Crichton Street, Dundee on Monday afternoon and we are appealing for further information try and trace her movements.

“Anyone who was on this bus, or remembers seeing a woman matching her description is asked to contact police as soon as possible.

“If Rachel sees this appeal we urge her to get in touch with officers or her family and let us know you are okay.”

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1782 of Tuesday, 10 December.”