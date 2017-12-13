Police welcome conviction of Aberdeen oil executive who accidentally shot bird of prey

Wildlife crime cops have welcomed the conviction of an Aberdeen oil executive, who accidentally shot a protected bird of prey.

Keith Riddoch, 65, blasted the buzzard with a shotgun during a shoot on a Highland estate.

During the trial, at Inverness Sheriff Court, Riddoch said he shot the raptor after mistaking it for a pheasant.

Sheriff Margaret Neilson convicted him of a contravention of the Wildlife and Countryside Act and imposed a fine of £500.

The buzzard was shot during an organised pheasant shoot in the Ralia area, near Newtonmore, on November 26, 2016.

Wildlife crime officer Constable Daniel Sutherland said: “We welcome this conviction, which clearly indicates the high expectations and standards police and the wider public have for firearms holders and those involved in the participation of game shooting and any deviation from that will be fully investigated.

“Game bird shooting is a legal sport and brings jobs and benefits to the local economy. However, it is fully expected all participants conduct their activities to the highest standard.

“In this case the mistaken identity of a pheasant and killing of the buzzard was deemed unacceptable to the court. I would like to thank the estate staff and all other witnesses involved in the incident for their co-operation during our investigation.

“Along with the safe practices established during this shoot I would also like to take the opportunity to remind all those involved in shooting, whether game birds or deer stalking that there is a high expectation on not only shoot managers but also individuals to practice safely and responsibly.

“Similarly for deer stalking, expectations are that those involved should be suitably qualified with appropriate deer management qualifications for certain specific operations.”