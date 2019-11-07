Police warning to drivers after heavy rain

Police in the north-east are asking motorists to take extra care this morning due to surface water.

And out in the west of Aberdeenshire some roads have a covering of snow.

Commuters and parents on the school run have been asked to give themselves extra time due to the conditions following last night’s heavy rain.

We are asking drivers in the North East to take extra care when driving this morning. Due to overnight rain, there is a lot of surface water on the roads. So give yourselves some extra travelling time today on the school run or the commute to work #keepingpeoplesafe pic.twitter.com/jeFEIv7bE4 — Aberdeenshire Central Police (@ShireCPolice) November 7, 2019

A statement from officers said: “We are asking drivers in the north-east to take extra care when driving this morning.

“Due to overnight rain, there is a lot of surface water on the roads.

“So give yourselves some extra travelling time today on the school run or the commute to work.”

Meanwhile Aberdeenshire Council’s roads team have reported two inches of snow on some routes in the west.

The Bellabeg-Mossat-Lecht road and the Ballater-Braemar-Cairnwell-Crathie stretch were both affected as of 7am.

Webcams at the Lecht and Glenshee also show snow on roads in the area.

Yesterday a number of collisions were caused after a sudden hail storm hit a short stretch of the A90 north of Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to a number of crashes involving at least five vehicles on the stretch near Foveran at around 2pm.