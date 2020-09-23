Police warning as north east garages and tyre distributors latest target of scammers

Independent garages across the north-east are being urged to be vigilant following a recent scam.

Fraudsters have been using cloned credit cards to place orders over the phone before duping garages by making excuses regarding their vehicles and having tyres picked up by a van driver.

Payment clears initially until the fraud is identified, but by the time the scam is quashed, the tyres have already been collected.

Police have become aware of a recent scam targeting smaller independent garages and tyre distributors. Fraudsters are… Posted by North East Police Division on Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Crime reduction officer PC Mark Irvine said: “There have been reported incidents throughout Scotland. In North East Division we are currently aware of recent reports in the south Aberdeenshire area, however, we expect there may be more that come to light.

“When taking credit card orders online, always ensure you take all the card details, number, expiry date, three digit security code, as well as full name, address, postcode and contact numbers.

“Before handing over the goods, request to see the credit card used to place the order or proof of identity.

“The investigation is ongoing, with more people continuing to come forward.”

Paul Mackie, owner of Firstdrive Cars in Stonehaven, said his business has not been targeted but he is aware of others nearby receiving unsolicited requests.

He said: “The police came in to see us yesterday, just to warn us that this is going on.

“It is a bit worrying that this is going on but we feel we are well prepared and quite switched on to this kind of thing.

“We know our customers really well and have been here for 25 years. You get a feeling for these kinds of things and can smell a rat a mile off.

“If somebody randomly phones trying to buy £1,000 worth of tyres and if they can come and get them, you immediately start asking the questions; who is this person? Why do they want to take the tyres away? Why don’t they want us to fit them? It just doesn’t sound right.

“I am quite confident that I would not fall foul of this. We are pretty sharp and you would have to be pretty good to get by me.”

Police have urged victims of this fraud or anybody with information to contact officers on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.