Police warning ahead of popular north-east show

Officers are asking residents to help them make sure a north-east show runs as “smoothly and safely as possible”.

The annual Echt Show takes place tomorrow, with police also warning against anyone under 18 attempting to enter the marquee event as “you will be turned away and will have wasted your time”.

People planning on attending the show and the evening event are also asked to make sure they have a plan for how they will be getting home, due to the rural location.

Local Inspector Darren Bruce said: “Please be aware that this year’s marquee event at night is for over-18s only so if you are underage and turn up expecting entry, you will be turned away and will have wasted your time.

“Officers will be dedicated to working at the event to help ensure it runs as smoothly and safely as possible.

“By no means are we there to spoil anyone’s fun but be assured that we will deal robustly with any incidents of drunken or unacceptable anti-social behaviour.

“Longer summer days outdoors can lead to excessive drinking so we will be working closely with staff to make sure that alcohol consumption is properly controlled.

“Drinking too much can often cause people to behave in a way they would never dream of and is often the cause of violent and completely unacceptable behaviour.”

He added: “Given the rural location of the show, please have a plan for how you are getting home.

“Officers will also be patrolling the surrounding roads so leave your car at home if you intend to consume alcohol – it is just not worth the risk.

“Attending the Echt Show and other shows and events during the summer is part and parcel of our officer’s jobs and we really enjoy meeting those who are attending and helping them to enjoy themselves.

“My message is quite simple though – have fun but don’t behave in an unacceptable way that you will regret the next day.”