Police warning after thieves strike five times in five days at Aberdeen firms

Firms have been warned to be on their guard after thieves struck five times in the space of a few days in Aberdeen.

Police said thieves have struck at construction sites or commercial yards five times in the city in the last five days.

They struck a total of six times at five locations last weekend.

Police want traders to review their security.

According to Police Scotland:

Sometime between 6pm on Wednesday and 5.30am on Thursday 29, items of timber were taken from a construction yard at Countesswells Park Avenue.

The same location was broken into again sometime between 6pm on Saturday and 5.30am yesterday where additional timber was taken. The total value of items taken from both incidents is thought to be around £1,000.

Between 1am and 4am on Friday copper piping, various tools and other items were taken from secured containers at a site on Minto Drive in Aberdeen. The estimated value of items taken is thought to be more than £1,000.

Between 3pm on Friday and 6am yesterday copper piping, lead sheeting, tools and welding equipment were stolen from a construction site on Caiesdykes Road in Aberdeen. The estimated value of items taken is more than £1,000.

Between noon on Saturday and 7am yesterday a quantity of timber based products was taken from a commercial premises on The Parkway in Bridge of Don. The value of items taken is thought to be more than £1,000.

Detective Constable Ryan Anderson said: “I would encourage all construction type businesses to review their security and be aware that thieves have been targeting sites over the weekend.

“Needless to say that the majority of items stolen would have more than likely been transported away from the locations in some sort of van or lorry.

“If anyone recalls seeing any suspicious activity in the vicinity of Countesswells, Minto Drive, Caiesdykes Road or The Parkway I would ask that they get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference 0615 of September 2.”