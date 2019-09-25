Police warn Thomas Cook customers to watch out for telephone scams

Members of the public affected by the collapse of Thomas Cook are being warned to watch out for scam calls.

Police Scotland are warning people of cold callers offering refunds in relation to the firm’s liquidation.

Inspector Coleen Wylie said: “If you’ve been affected by the Thomas Cook liquidation, be aware that scammers may use this as an opportunity to target you.

“Be vigilant of unsolicited calls, texts or social media messages, asking for your personal or financial details, and don’t automatically click on the links in unexpected emails.

“Remember, legitimate organisations will never contact you out of the blue and ask for your financial details, such as your PIN, banking passwords or card details.

“If you receive a call you are not expecting, hang up and contact the company directly using a known email or phone number.

“Any victims of such crimes, or anyone with any concerns can contact their local police station via 101.”