Police warn residents to stay vigilant after north-east break-ins

Police have urged people to keep their doors and windows locked at night following two break-ins in a north-east community.

The warning follows the incidents which happened between midnight and 6am on Thursday at Mains Circle and Lawsondale Drive in Westhill.

A black Mercedes GLC 220 4×4 with registration FX19 HBO was stolen from Mains Circle and remains missing and officers are appealing for anyone who has seen or sees the vehicle to call police on 101.

Meanwhile, alcohol, a purse and a two-figure sum of money were taken from the property at Lawsondale Drive.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Paul Wigley appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

He said: “If anyone recalls either hearing or seeing anything at all unusual in Westhill during the early hours of Thursday I would ask that they get in touch.

“Any details, no matter how minor, could be useful to us.

“I would also like to remind householders to keep their homes secure overnight.

“Opportunist thieves will try multiple doors on a street until they manage to find one that is unlocked.

“They then sneak in and take what they can, which can include keys for vehicles.

“To reduce the likelihood of this happening to you, our advice is to lock your door.

“It takes less than a minute and doesn’t cost anything to do, but it can potentially save you thousands.”

Anyone with information on any of the incidents is asked to get in touch with the police 101.