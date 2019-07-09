Police warn residents over ‘flasher’ at Aberdeen park

Police have written letters to residents living near a popular Aberdeen park after a woman reported seeing a man expose himself in the bushes.

In their appeal, officers asked people who may have seen a man “acting suspiciously” in Seaton Park to get in touch.

The man was between the ages of 20 and 40 and his actions left the woman “naturally upset”, said the detective leading the investigation.

Detective Sergeant Mike Reynolds said: “Officers are appealing for witnesses following a report of a man potentially exposing himself in bushes in Seaton Park at around 7.20pm on Thursday July 4.

“No one was injured however a woman was naturally upset by the incident.

“Officers would like to trace a man in connection with the incident who may be able to assist with inquiries.”

The man is described as being of very slim build and was wearing a grey hooded top and black trousers.

The community volunteers who look after the park said they hope the incident does not deter visitors from enjoying the park this summer.

A spokeswoman for the Friends of Seaton Park said: “This is a kick in the teeth for the amount of volunteers who do a lot of hard work to make the park nice for the community.

“I don’t understand what makes someone do something like this.

“Everyone should be able to visit the park any time they want but I think it should be known that people should not visit the park in the evening by themselves – women or men.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 using reference number CF0168270719.