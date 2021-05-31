Police warn quad bike owners to step up security as two Suzukis stolen from Moray

Two quad bikes have been stolen from the Lossiemouth area.

The separate thefts happened near Pitgaveny in April and May, and now police are urging owners to be vigilant against the increasing number of “well prepared thieves” targeting such machinery.

The first quad, a green Suzuki 500, registration number NX67 EKW, was taken between 1pm on April 29 and 8am the next day.

The second, a red Suzuki 500, registration YX18 FAF, was taken between 4pm on May 28 and 8am the next day.

PC Richard Russell, from the crime reduction unit, appealed for information about the thefts but also urged owners to take extra measures to protect their property.

He said: “Sadly, quad bike & all-terrain vehicle theft continues to be an increasing issue across Scotland.

“Criminals are travelling considerable distances to target farms and rural properties. They are well equipped to break into properties and are often using large vans and panel vans to transport the stolen vehicles.

“The more layers of security that can be added to protect property the more likely thieves will go elsewhere.

“Removing the keys is not enough.”

He advised owners to keep keys well away from the vehicles, which should be secured inside buildings with good quality padlocks and chains.

Ground anchors or wheel clamps, combined with alarms, are also advised.

The officer also suggested installing tracking devices for high-value vehicles and machinery, and taking photos of them along with a note of serial numbers.

Anyone with information about the thefts should call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.