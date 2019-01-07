Monday, January 7th 2019 Show Links
Police warn of 999 service outage in north-east village

by Callum Main
07/01/2019, 9:09 pm
An issue with the 999 service in area of the north-east has been reported by BT to Police Scotland.

The issue effects people trying to make calls from a landline in the Orton area of Moray.

In a statement Police Scotland said: “They (BT) are currently working to restore service to everyone as soon as possible.

“Please note mobile telephones are not affected and should be used if you have an emergency.

“Relatives and neighbours of elderly or vulnerable people in the area are asked to check on them more frequently, as their assistance alarms may not operate correctly.

“We will update you on the situation as soon as we have more information.”

