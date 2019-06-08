Police warn of 999 service outage in Aberdeen

An issue with the 999 service in an Aberdeen area has been reported by BT to Police Scotland.

The issue effects people trying to make calls from a landline in Kincorth.

In a statement Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland would like to advise residents in the Kincorth area of Aberdeen that there is an issue with their landlines which will effect the 999 and 101 service.

“It is requested that alternate methods are used for contacting emergency services.”