Police warn north-east residents to look out for bogus callers

The lighter nights are coming and police want city residents to keep a look out for bogus callers.

Officers have used their monthly column in a police bulletin to the Cults, Bieldside and Milltimber areas to advise people to be mindful of doorstep crime as spring approaches.

In the bulletin, Police Scotland said: “At the end of March, the clocks go forward and the lighter nights will be upon us. This is also the time of year in which we see an increase in doorstep crime.

“Be it bogus callers or rogue traders, they have a sole aim – and that is to take from you. They will look to prey on the elderly and other vulnerable groups in our community.”

The bulletin warns bogus callers will visit a property and claim to be from a utility company or charity to get access to people’s homes and rogue traders will demand cash for a poor standard of work.

“Please look out for elderly or otherwise vulnerable friends, relatives and neighbours,” the bulletin said.

It added: “People may be embarrassed to have fallen victim but it is important this is not a hidden crime in order that we can do something about it.”