Police warn north-east residents to keep safe after drinking alcohol

As another wave of lockdown restrictions are eased by the Scottish Government, with pubs reopening and the guidelines about who and where we can meet up with being relaxed, I would like to take this chance today to remind people in the north-east of their responsibilities around keeping themselves and others safe.

It is fantastic that we can now meet up with other households, whether it be in a licensed premises or round at a friend’s house to enjoy a few drinks. However there is no denying that life has been unusual and different for us all over the past few months, and some people might find themselves tempted to drink more than they intend to.

We are acutely aware that an increased level of alcohol consumption can often lead to people finding themselves in unwanted and sometimes dangerous situations. Circumstances can lead you to becoming a victim of violence (physical or sexual), suffering injuries caused by falling, or having your property stolen.

By all means, we want people to enjoy themselves socially and thankfully the vast majority of the people want to do just that. Our message is very simple, and it’s to ask people to consider how they conduct themselves in an effort to keep themselves and others safe.

Within licensed premises, social distancing means there will be less people within bars and pubs, but it is still absolutely crucial to look after your drinks and to not accept drinks from strangers. Please stick to the guidelines as set out by the Scottish Government, and follow any measures that licensed premises have put into place – an incredible amount of work has been carried out by the hospitality industry in the north-east to make bars, pubs and restaurants safe, and they all deserve our respect and support.

As contact between individuals increases, we would like to remind everyone of the importance of looking after yourself, particularly if you are meeting up with someone for the first time. Last year, Police Scotland launched the #GetConsent campaign with an important message that sex without consent is rape.

In a significant proportion of rape convictions in Scotland, perpetrators have appeared unclear regarding what constitutes sex therefore it is essential that everyone understands that if a person does not, or is unable to give consent to sexual activity for whatever reason, whether they are asleep or incapable due to the effects of alcohol or drugs, then that is considered rape.

If there is any doubt about whether the person you’re with is consenting or not, then avoid all physical contact. Tackling sexual crime is a priority for Police Scotland and we continuously work with our partners to encourage survivors of rape and sexual offences to report offences.

Above all, please have fun as we all navigate our way out of lockdown. But stay safe and look after each other at the same time.