Police warn north-east residents of coronavirus scammers

Police Scotland is advising the public to be cautious of strangers offering bogus services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Social distancing and self-isolation mean more people than usual are in their homes at the moment which presents an ideal opportunity for criminals to take advantage of elderly and vulnerable people.

Across the UK there is evidence fraudsters are increasingly targeting members of the public – as well as organisations of all sizes – with emails, texts, telephone calls and social media messages offering advice and treatments for coronavirus (Covid-19).

Scammers have set up fake websites to sell products and offer so-called cures or testing kits, as well as requesting donations to help victims.

In some instances, cold callers have contacted organisations suggesting a legal requirement to have certain measures in place by a specific deadline.

Launching the campaign, Chief Supt David Duncan of Safer Communities Division, said: “We are aware that community groups are being set up to help vulnerable members of our communities and we do not, in any way, want to impact on the good work being carried out.

“However it is imperative that we are all aware that vulnerable people can be seen as easy targets by criminals seeking to take advantage of this unprecedented and dynamic situation.”

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.