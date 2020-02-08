Police warn north-east offenders: ‘We could be coming through your front door’

A crackdown on violent crime, which has so far resulted in 47 arrests, continues next week.

As part of the operation – which police say was sparked after several assaults in the north-east – a dedicated team of 20 police officers seized a knuckleduster and a lighter that can be used as a knife.

Detectives said the crackdown, which began on January 23, will continue for a third week.

Det Insp Grant Pert of Aberdeen CID said: “While violent crime is rare in the north-east, when it does happen we will take a zero-tolerance approach to it. Our message to offenders is that if you commit this kind of crime we will take the appropriate action, which may include us coming through your front door.”

It is understood there were several incidents in the north-east last month which left at least one person with serious injuries. Police have not released full details due to ongoing investigations.

Officers have since executed around four search warrants a day, searching 28 properties in Aberdeen, Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

Police said the vast majority of the 47 people arrested have been charged.

Officers seized six weapons, £6,300 in cash, and £19,000 of heroin, cocaine and cannabis.

Det Insp Pert said: “This action has disrupted the activities of known violent offenders and there will be court action for some of those involved.

“This action will continue into next week and we will continue to target people who carry out acts of violence, intensified by drug misuse.

“I would like to thank members of the public who have shown us tremendous support in the last two weeks.”