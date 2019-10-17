Police warn north-east drivers of delays due to abnormal load

Police in the north-east have warned drivers to expect delays due to an abnormal load.

Road policing officers are due to escort the vehicle from Dyce to Perth shortly.

And they have warned motorists to be aware that their journey may take longer than usual as the convoy makes its way towards the AWPR.

In a statement, police said: “We are shortly going to be moving an abnormal load from Dyce to Perth.

“There will be delays as we escort the vehicle onto the AWPR south on the A90.

“We will update our location as we go along.”